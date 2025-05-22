Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPCI strengthens UPI API oversight to reduce stress on core network

NPCI strengthens UPI API oversight to reduce stress on core network

NPCI rolls out new guidelines to moderate UPI API usage following a system stress review, mandating audits and stricter compliance for PSPs and banks by 31 July

Banner-UPI

All UPI members and their partners are required to implement the new guidelines by 31 July this year. | File Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is strengthening its oversight of India’s real-time payments system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), to prevent future disruptions stemming from stress on the core network.
 
In a circular published on Wednesday, the apex payments body outlined operating guidelines for the usage of 10 application programming interfaces (APIs) associated with UPI. It has directed payment service providers (PSPs) and acquiring banks to monitor and moderate the use of these APIs.
 
NPCI may also implement rate limiters on how frequently an API can be used.
   

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transaction value dips 3% to ₹23.9 trillion in April, volume dips 2%

PremiumUPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

NPCI issues two circulars on API usage amid rising UPI disruptions

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Make UPI robust to prevent disruptions, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells NPCI

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

UPI outages: NPCI, banks working on durable solution to plug gaps

PremiumNPCI

NPCI meets banks, UPI apps to discuss recent outages on the platform

 
The move follows a root cause analysis conducted last month, which found that banks were generating an excessive number of “check transaction status” API calls. These were placing strain on the UPI infrastructure and contributing to system downtime.
 
“In the event of non-compliance with the above guidelines, NPCI may take necessary action, including UPI API restrictions, penalties, suspension of new customer onboarding, or any other measures deemed appropriate,” the circular stated.
 
Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the circular.
 
All UPI members and their partners are required to implement the new guidelines by 31 July this year.
 
Sources familiar with the matter noted that back-end system updates at banks could take two to three months.
 
“After the initial outage, it looks like more work is being done to ensure disruptions do not occur henceforth for users, which mirrors a customer-first approach. For instance, mandate executions and other utility APIs are pushed to low traffic hours,” said an executive at a fintech firm.
 
NPCI has also defined peak hours — periods when UPI financial transactions reach the highest number per second — typically between 10 am and 1 pm, and 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
 
Some common use cases for UPI APIs include transaction status checks, balance enquiries, execution of autopay mandates, and account verification.
 
APIs are protocols that enable secure data exchanges between banking systems and the UPI network.
 
Additionally, NPCI has directed acquiring banks to audit their systems through a Cert-In empanelled auditor to review API usage. Audit reports must be submitted to NPCI by 31 August. Banks will be required to conduct these audits annually.
 
Last month, NPCI also issued circulars to reduce response times for four APIs and to prevent their misuse.
 
In one directive, NPCI instructed banks to initiate the “check transaction status” API call only after 90 seconds from the original transaction’s authentication.
 
Following revised timing instructions, NPCI has now stated: “After the timers are changed, members may initiate the same after 45–60 seconds of the initiation or authentication of the original transaction.”

More From This Section

PremiumMSME

MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee slips past 86 mark to close at over one-month low

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

NiC rises to Rs 34.8 tn but growth slows with shift to higher notes

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Inflows in NRI deposits increases nearly 10% in FY25, shows RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks seek overnight liquidity ops, easier reserve norms from RBI

Topics : NPCI UPI Online transaction Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon