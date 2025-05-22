Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Uttar Pradesh has acquired land worth more than ₹5,500 crore nearby key expressways to bolster the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029.

So far, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority has acquired 3,827 hectares from farmers for developing industrial hubs dedicated to different sectors.

"The land parcels have been acquired in the periphery of major expressway projects in UP including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway," a senior official said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has envisioned the acquisition of more than 5,000 hectares of land near these expressways for developing industrial corridors.

The process of land acquisition would continue, since only 70 per cent of the approved land has been taken so far. ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai businessman duped of ₹2.74 crore in online gaming app fraud The acquired parcels pertain to around 20,000 landowners who have been compensated for the initiative, which is deemed vital for industrial growth and job creations. The state feels the expressway-based industrial corridor scheme would catalyse inclusive economic empowerment and long-term development. "The UP government is not merely building expressways as roads for transport, but strategically transforming them into industrial corridors that serve as a strong foundation for economic and industrial development," he added.

The scheme is also aimed at pushing the 'Make in UP' and 'Made in UP' agenda while attracting investment. It seeks to promote warehousing, logistics, electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, services, and IT industries along the expressway projects. Meanwhile, the largest chunk of land totalling 1,528 hectares has been acquired along the Bundelkhand Expressway, followed by the underconstruction Ganga Expressway entailing over 1,043 hectares. Similarly, Purvanchal Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway accounted for land acquisition totalling 873 hectares, 168 hectares and 212 hectares, respectively. Uttar Pradesh is pitching the scheme as a 'transformative project' to generate tens of thousands of fresh employment opportunities over the next decade. It is positioning the state as a national leader in infrastructure-driven industrial growth.