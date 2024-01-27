SC stays HC proceedings, issues notice to WB govt in reservations case

The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed all proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in a matter relating to alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category certificates and admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.

In a special hearing, a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the West Bengal government and the original petitioner in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It also stayed the orders passed by the single-judge bench and the division bench in the matter.

"We will take this up on Monday, took this up now to pass this order. We have taken charge now," the bench said.

The top court has taken suo moto cognisance of an order passed by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court that termed as "illegal and ignored" an order of the division bench in a case of alleged irregularities in the admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

Earlier, the division bench of the high court had stayed the single bench's order for a CBI probe into the matter.