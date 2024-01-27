Home / India News / SC stays HC proceedings, issues notice to WB govt in reservations case

SC stays HC proceedings, issues notice to WB govt in reservations case

It also stayed the orders passed by the single-judge bench and the division bench in the matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed all proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in a matter relating to alleged irregularities in the issuance of reserved category certificates and admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.

In a special hearing, a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the West Bengal government and the original petitioner in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It also stayed the orders passed by the single-judge bench and the division bench in the matter.

"We will take this up on Monday, took this up now to pass this order. We have taken charge now," the bench said.

The top court has taken suo moto cognisance of an order passed by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court that termed as "illegal and ignored" an order of the division bench in a case of alleged irregularities in the admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

Earlier, the division bench of the high court had stayed the single bench's order for a CBI probe into the matter.

Also Read

Need to make laws simpler, relatable to younger generation: Justice Khanna

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

For most pathbreaking, for some heartbreaking: Sibal on Article 370 verdict

People expecting lot from SC: Cong's Ravinder Sharma on Article 370 verdict

Bengal guv welcomes SC verdict on chancellor's role in appointment of VCs

No relief in cold wave conditions in North India, temperature below normal

One village volunteer killed, 2 injured in gunfight in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Enrolment in higher education reached 43.3 million in 2021-22: Report

Maratha quota activist Jarange calls off his protest over reservation issue

Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar seeks time to vacate official bangalow

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtCalcutta High CourtReservation quotaReservation policyReservations

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story