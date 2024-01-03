Home / India News / SC stays MoEF's office memorandum on ex post facto environmental clearance

SC stays MoEF's office memorandum on ex post facto environmental clearance

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Ministry of the Environment and Forests (MoEF) on the plea filed by NGO Vanashakti

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Until further orders there shall be stay of the office memorandum dated January 20, 2022," the bench said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court has imposed a stay on an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowing ex post facto environmental clearance which permits projects to carry out operations without getting environmental clearances.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Ministry of the Environment and Forests (MoEF) on the plea filed by NGO Vanashakti.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Until further orders there shall be stay of the office memorandum dated January 20, 2022," the bench said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Vanashakti, submitted that environmental impact assessment mandates prior approval before the commencement of any activity and allowing ex post facto environmental clearance was anathema to the Environment Protection Act.

He argued that the Environment Impact Assessment notification of 2006 stipulates prior environment clearance for all projects and the problem arose with an office memorandum of 2017 which provided a six-month window for alleged violators to apply for post facto clearance.

The NGO, in its plea, said environmental impact assessment for a project can only take place before the commencement of activity and not after.

The plea challenged the validity of the office memorandum and sought a direction to the MoEF and state environment impact assessment authorities "not to process and entertain any application for grant of ex post facto environment clearance.

Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

FCRA registered NGOs to give details of assets created using foreign funds

Is India misusing laws to crack down on NGOs, think tanks? FATF to probe

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Parl security case: HC dismisses Neelam Azad's plea against police remand

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024: Celebrating India's first woman teacher

India logs 602 fresh Covid-19 infections, five deaths; active cases dip

Truck drivers' strike live updates: Strike called off after two days

PM Modi to attend women empowerment programme in Kerala's Thrissur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtEnvironment ministryNGOs

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story