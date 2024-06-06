Home / India News / SC tells Himachal to free 137 cusecs water, asks Haryana to supply Delhi

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government has no objection and is willing to release the surplus water available with it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
During the hearing, the bench observed that there should be no politics on water and posted the matter for further hearing on June 10 (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi, which is grappling with water crisis.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the Himachal Pradesh government has no objection and is willing to release the surplus water available with it.

The bench directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of surplus water released by Himachal Pradesh so that it reaches the national capital.

The apex court made it clear that there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government.

It said the 137 cusecs of surplus water be released by Himachal Pradesh on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana.

During the hearing, the bench observed that there should be no politics on water and posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis.

The plea has made the Centre, the BJP-governed Haryana and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition, saying access to water is essential for survival and is one of the basic human rights.

It has sought a direction to the Haryana government for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage, including but not limited to the full surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

