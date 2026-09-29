Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who mentioned the petition, told the bench that under the statutory scheme, decisions of the multi-member Election Commission must be taken either unanimously or by majority.

“The way the Election Commission is functioning, there is serious doubt over whether the decisions are unanimous,” Singh submitted.

ALSO READ: 'Remove Gyanesh Kumar': Opposition after report flags major rift in ECI The petition comes against the backdrop of a report in The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The report said the two commissioners had objected to some decisions being issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The Election Commission has disputed the suggestion that the panel's decisions were taken unilaterally. It has said that the operational queries and inputs raised by Sandhu and Joshi were part of the draft-stage decision-making process and that decisions taken by the Commission, including those relating to SIR, were unanimous.