First steel bridge set up in Maharashtra for bullet train project

A 100-metre-long bridge, weighing 1,405 metric tonnes, for the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been installed in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

It is the first steel bridge set up in Maharashtra as part of the project, they said, adding that the structure was transported on trailers from a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, located 1,300 km away, and assembled on site for installation, the officials said.

The 14-metre-high and as-wide structure was launched over National Highway-3 at Dive-Anjur village in the Bhiwandi area here on Monday, a release by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

With this installation, 16 out of the total 28 steel bridges planned along the entire bullet train corridor have now been completed, it said.