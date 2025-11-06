Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / PhysicsWallah IPO opens Nov 11; sets price band at ₹103-109; Check details

PhysicsWallah IPO opens Nov 11; sets price band at ₹103-109; Check details

PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive examinations and other courses for upskilling

PhysicsWallah IPO Photo: Wikimedia Commons

PhysicsWallah IPO | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech major PhysicsWallah is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, aiming to raise ₹3,480 crore. The company has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of ₹103 to ₹109 per share. 
 
The maiden public issue comprises a combination of fresh issue of 284.4 million equity shares amounting to ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares amounting to ₹380 crore. Founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 15 per cent for retail investors and not more than 10 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
 
PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive examinations and other courses for upskilling. The company's channels of delivery include online, which includes our social media channels, website and apps; tech-enabled offline centres; or hybrid centres.  It is among the top five education companies in terms of revenues in India and has 13.7 million subscribers on its main YouTube channel “Physics Wallah-Alakh Pandey" as of July 15, 2025.  ALSO READ | Check Lenskart IPO Allotment Status

Here are the key details about PhysicsWallah IPO:

PhysicsWallah IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the IPO will open for public bidding on Tuesday, November 11 and close on Thursday, November 14, 2025. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Monday, November 10, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 14, 2025. Shares of PhysicsWallah will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, November 18. 

Also Read

Lenskart IPO allotment

Lenskart IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, latest GMP

Groww IPO

Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Is India's IPO boom a tax-play in disguise? Nithin Kamath thinks so

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO: Tech-driven growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

Lenskart IPO GMP

Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 3x

PhysicsWallah IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 137 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,933 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. 

PhysicsWallah IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers. 

PhysicsWallah IPO objective

According to the RHP, PhysicsWallah proposes to utilise ₹460.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centres of the company, and ₹548.3 crore for lease payments of its existing identified offline and hybrid centres. 
 
The company will use ₹47.2 crore in its subsidiary Xylem Learning, ₹31.6 crore for new centres and ₹15.5 crore for lease payments and hostels. Further, ₹33.7 crore will be directed to Utkarsh Classes & Edutech for lease payments of its centres. Additionally, ₹200.1 crore is earmarked for server and cloud infrastructure, ₹710 crore for marketing initiatives, and ₹26.5 crore for acquiring an additional stake in Utkarsh Classes. 

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP

On Thursday, the unlisted shares of PhysicsWallah were trading at ₹118, commanding a premium of ₹9 or 8.2 per cent against the upper end price of ₹109.

More From This Section

Jai Saraf

Nithia Capital plans 6 mt steel capacity in India, IPO on the cardspremium

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah's Rs 3,480 crore IPO to open for subscription on Nov 11

Lenskart

Lenskart IPO draws over ₹1.1 trillion bids despite valuation concerns

Groww IPO opens today

Groww IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Studds Accessories IPO allotment

Applied for Studds Accessories IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Market News IPOs IPO market EdTech IPO GMP IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon