Top three stocks to buy on November 7, 2025
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
Indraprastha Medical stock has witnessed a decisive breakout above a key resistance level on the daily timeframe, followed by a healthy retracement that has been absorbed well by the market. The stock is now resuming its upward trajectory, reflecting strong bullish momentum. It continues to trade comfortably above its major moving averages — the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs — reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend. Additionally, the RSI is trending higher, signaling sustained buying interest and a clear lack of bearish momentum in the stock.
Buy Range: ₹622 -630
Stop Loss: ₹572
Target: ₹720
Asian Paints Ltd
Asian Paints share has given a strong breakout from its consolidation phase on the daily timeframe, indicating healthy accumulation and renewed buying interest. The stock opened with a gap-up today, further highlighting strong bullish sentiment and buying pressure. It continues to trade well above its key moving averages — the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs — underscoring the strength of the ongoing uptrend. Moreover, the RSI stands at 69.06 and is trending upward, reflecting robust momentum and a clear absence of bearish pressure in the stock.
Buy Range: ₹2602
Stop Loss: ₹2470
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL Products stock has registered a strong breakout from its consolidation phase on the daily timeframe, signaling renewed bullish momentum and strong accumulation interest. The stock opened with a gap-up today, reinforcing the presence of buying pressure and positive sentiment among market participants. It continues to trade firmly above its key moving averages — the 20, 50, 100, and 200- day EMAs — highlighting the strength of the prevailing uptrend. Furthermore, the RSI stands at 77.38 and is trending upward, indicating robust momentum and a clear absence of bearish pressure in the stock.
Buy Range: ₹972
Stop Loss: ₹921
Target: ₹1070
(Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own,)