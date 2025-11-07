Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance Q2 results today
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 7, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, November 7, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start the week’s last trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a weak start for the benchmark indices.
At 6:38 AM on Friday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 102 points lower at 25,525.
Market sentiment is expected to be driven by second-quarter results, global developments, and primary market activities. On the global front, investors await trade data from China, as well as payroll and unemployment data from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the Foreign Exchange Reserves data for October 2025.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower on Friday, following Wall Street’s declines amid persistent concerns over high valuations in artificial intelligence stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.38 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.46 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.27 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices lost ground and settled in the red, with risk appetite weighed down by fears of overvalued shares, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector. The broader S&P 500 fell 1.12 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.90 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.84 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,605.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹4,814.78 crore on Thursday, November 6.
IPO today
In the mainboard IPO segment, the Pine Labs IPO opens for subscription today, while shares of Studds Accessories are set to make their D-Street debut. Meanwhile, the Groww IPO enters the final day of its subscription.
In the SME IPO space, Shining Tools and Curis Lifesciences open for subscription today, while the Finbud Financial Services IPO enters the second day of its subscription.
Q2FY26 results today
Tata Elxsi, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, CIE Automotive India, LT Technology Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, Zensar Technologies, VST Industries, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Syngene International, and Can Fin Homes are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices remained mixed on Friday morning. Brent crude was trading with a loss of 0.22 per cent at $63.38 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 0.40 per cent to $59.67 per barrel.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Big bank pursuit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says in talks with RBI, lenders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indicating that talks for the second phase of consolidation among Indian public-sector banks are underway, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government has begun discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the banks on building the ecosystem to create bigger banks in India. The merger of public-sector banks is one of the routes for forming large banking entities in the country, the minister noted. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two -and three wheeler behemoth Bajaj Auto is likely to announce its September quarter of financial year 20265 (Q2FY26) results today, November 7, 2025. Brokerages expect Bajaj Auto to post healthy Y-o-Y growth in Q2FY26, driven by higher volumes, an improved product mix with a greater share of premium bikes and 3-wheelers, and favourable currency movement. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Want to list our firm while it's in growth phase, says Alakh Pandey
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Edtech startup PhysicsWallah, which started in 2020, will make its market debut on November 11. The company is launching an initial public offering (IPO) because it is in a “growth phase”, said Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah’s cofounder, chief executive officer and whole-time director. Pandey, in a video interview with Udisha Srivastav, spoke about long-term strategy. Edited excerpts
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hexaware Technologies announces update on acquisition
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hexaware Technologies has informed the exchanges that its board of directors has considered and approved the proposal for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Cybersolve (I) Private Limited from Identity And Access Solutions LLC, subject to such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the parties.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Don't miss out on these 3 must-have breakout stocks for your portfolio
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying CCL Products (India), Asian Paints, and Indraprastha Medical Corporation today. HERE'S WHY.
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nandish Shah, senior technical and derivatives analyst at HDFC Securities, has shared his strategy — a Bear Spread Strategy on the Nifty. "Buy Nifty (18-November Expiry) 25500 Put at 144 & simultaneously sell 25300 Put at 82." READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Singtel likely to sell 0.8% in Bharti Airtel in ₹10,300 crore deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pastel, a promoter group entity owned by Singapore’s Singtel, plans to sell shares of Bharti Airtel worth up to Rs 10,300 crore through block deals on Friday, according to the terms of the transaction. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices remain mixed
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets down
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street settles in red
7:01 AM
