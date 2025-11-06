Q2 results today: LIC, Ola Electric, Bajaj Housing among 175 firms

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bajaj Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Holdings, and JM Financial are among the key companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 earnings on Thursday.
Other firms expected to declare results include Abbott India, Akzo Nobel India, Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Borosil Scientific, Hindustan Construction Company, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, Lupin, NCC, NHPC, and Zydus Lifesciences.
Britannia Q2 results highlights
Britannia Industries reported a 23.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by stable commodity prices and cost-optimisation efforts.
Revenue grew 3.7 per cent to ₹4,841 crore, while profit before interest, tax and depreciation rose 21.5 per cent to ₹1,003 crore. Net profit stood at ₹654 crore for the quarter. The company said its focus on supply chain efficiency and value engineering helped offset the impact of higher marketing expenses.
Delhivery Q2 results highlights
Logistics services provider Delhivery reported a consolidated net loss of ₹50.49 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a profit of ₹10.20 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose 14.81 per cent to ₹2,651.53 crore, against ₹2,309.33 crore last year.
On a standalone basis (excluding Ecom Express integration costs), profit after tax stood at ₹59 crore, up from ₹10 crore a year earlier. Revenue from services (excluding Ecom Express) increased 16 per cent to ₹2,546 crore.
Muthoot Microfin Q2 results: Profit down 50.5% year-on-year
Muthoot Microfin reported a 50.5 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹30.5 crore for Q2FY26, though sequential profit rose from ₹6.2 crore in Q1FY26.
Net interest income (NII) fell 13.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹345.4 crore, while its gross loan portfolio (GLP) grew marginally by 0.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,558 crore as of September 2025. Sequentially, the GLP increased 2.5 per cent, supported by gradual recovery in rural lending demand.
Market overview for November 6
Indian equity markets are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains across global peers. Investor sentiment is expected to remain upbeat, supported by second-quarter earnings, global cues, and active primary market developments.
Early trends in GIFT Nifty futures also point to a positive start for the benchmark indices. At 6:38 AM on Thursday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 46 points lower at 25,754.50.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were buoyant in trade on Thursday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.45 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 per cent.tive primary market activity. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 Results today, November 6
1. Aarti Industries Ltd
2. Abans Enterprises Ltd
3. ABB India Ltd
4. Abbott India Ltd
5. Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
6. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
7. Adroit Infotech Ltd
8. Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
9. Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material Ltd
10. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
11. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
12. Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
13. Alicon Castalloy Ltd
14. Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
15. Amber Enterprises India Ltd
16. Andhra Paper Ltd
17. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
18. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
19. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
20. Arunis Abode Ltd
21. Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
22. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
23. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd1
24. Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
25. Brand Concepts Ltd
26. Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
27. Bhartiya International Ltd
28. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
29. Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
30. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
31. Borosil Scientific Ltd
32. Birlasoft Ltd
33. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
34. Ceinsys Tech Ltd
35. Century Enka Ltd
36. Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
37. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
38. Cineline India Ltd
39. Clean Science and Technology Ltd
40. Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd
41. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
42. Cummins India Ltd
43. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd
44. Devyani International Ltd
45. EKI Energy Services Ltd
46. Embassy Developments Ltd
47. Enterprise International Ltd10
48. Fervent Synergies Ltd
49. Flair Writing Industries Ltd
50. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
51. Foseco India Ltd
52. Futuristic Securities Ltd
53. Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
54. Ganesh Housing Ltd
55. Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
56. Genpharmasec Ltd
57. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
58. Glance Finance Ltd
59. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
60. GMM Pfaudler Ltd
61. Godrej Properties Ltd
62. Goodyear India Ltd
63. GPT Infraprojects Ltd
64. Grauer & Weil India Ltd
65. GTT Data Solutions Ltd
66. Gulshan Polyols Ltd
67. Happy Forgings Ltd
68. Harsha Engineers International Ltd
69. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
70. HCL Infosystems Ltd
71. Hexaware Technologies Ltd
72. Hikal Ltd
73. Highway Infrastructure Ltd
74. Hind Rectifiers Ltd
75. Igarashi Motors India Ltd
76. Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
77. Indigo Paints Ltd
78. Indoco Remedies Ltd
79. Integra Engineering India Ltd
80. Interarch Building Solutions Ltd
81. Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
82. Jackson Investments Ltd
83. Jagran Prakashan Ltd
84. Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
85. Jetking Infotrain Ltd
86. JJ Finance Corporation Ltd
87. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
88. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
89. JM Financial Ltd
90. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd
91. JSW Holdings Ltd
92. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd
93. Kinetic Trust Ltd
94. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
95. Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
96. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
97. KSE Ltd
98. Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
99. Life Insurance Corporation of India
100. Linde India Ltd
101. Lupin Ltd
102. Meyer Apparel Ltd
103. Mankind Pharma Ltd
104. Master Trust Ltd
105. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
106. Minda Corporation Ltd
107. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
108. Mega Nirman and Industries Ltd
109. Modern Insulators Ltd
110. Monika Alcobev Ltd
111. NCC Ltd
112. NDR Auto Components Ltd
113. NESCO Ltd
114. NHPC Ltd
115. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
116. Nilkamal Ltd
117. Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
118. Norben Tea & Exports Ltd
119. Northern Spirits Ltd
120. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
121. Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
122. Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
123. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
124. Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd
125. Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
126. Poddar Pigments Ltd-
127. Premco Global Ltd
128. Pricol Ltd
129. Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
130. Purshottam Investofin Ltd
131. Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
132. Rain Industries Ltd
133. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
134. RSWM Ltd
135. R Systems International Ltd
136. Saatvik Green Energy Ltd
137. Saianand Commercial Ltd
138. Sai Life Sciences Ltd
139. Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
140. Shree Karthik Papers Ltd
141. Shelter Infra Projects Ltd
142. Smartlink Holdings Ltd
143. Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
144. Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
145. Sterlite Technologies Ltd
146. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
147. Suraj Ltd
148. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
149. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
150. Symphony Ltd
151. Tacent Projects Ltd
152. Talbros Engineering Ltd
153. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
154. TCFC Finance Ltd
155. TCI Express Ltd
156. Trishakti Industries Ltd
157. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
158. Tivoli Construction Ltd
159. Universal Arts Ltd
160. UPL Ltd
161. Vas Infrastructure Ltd
162. Vega Jewellers Ltd
163. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
164. Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd
165. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
166. Windlas Biotech Ltd
167. Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd
168. Wonderla Holidays Ltd
169. Worth Peripherals Ltd
170. Xpro India Ltd
171. Yasho Industries Ltd
172. ZF Steering Gear India Ltd
173. Sheraton Properties & Finance Ltd
174. Speedage Commercials Ltd
175. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd