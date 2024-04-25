Home / India News / SC to share cause lists, info about filing of cases through WhatsApp: CJI

Now, the advocates will receive automated messages about filing the cases, he said, adding that the members of the bar will also get the cause lists, as and when they are published, on mobile phones

The CJI also shared the top court's official WhatsApp number and said it will not be receiving any messages and calls | (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
The Supreme Court will start sharing information relating to cause lists, and filing and listing of cases to advocates through WhatsApp messages, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the CJI before a nine-judge bench headed by him commenced the hearing on a vexed legal question arising from the petitions whether private properties can be considered "material resources of the community" under Article 39(b) of the Constitution, which is a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP).

"In the 75th year, the Supreme Court launches an initiative to strengthen access to justice by integration of WhatsApp messages with the IT services of the Supreme Court," the CJI said.

Now, the advocates will receive automated messages about filing the cases, he said, adding that the members of the bar will also get the cause lists, as and when they are published, on mobile phones.

A cause list features the cases to be heard by a court on a given day.

"This is another revolutionary step...," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

The CJI also shared the top court's official WhatsApp number and said it will not be receiving any messages and calls.

"This will bring a significant change in our working habits and will go a long way in saving papers," Justice Chandrachud said.

The top court under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud has been taking steps to digitise the functioning of the judiciary.

He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 7,000 crore for the e-court project.

The solicitor general shared the views of the central government and said it was committed to the digitisation of the judiciary to enhance the access for common litigants and lawyers.

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme Courtwhatsapp

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

