Govt jobs listed on NCS portal surge threefold to 10.9 million in FY24

The number of jobs listed on the government's job portal surged threefold to 10.9 million in FY24 from 3.48 million in 2022-23, according to official data.

According to a report in The Economic Times (ET), this marks the highest job vacancy mobilisation by the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which is a project under the Ministry of Labour and Employment since its inception in 2015.

According to the ET report, in FY24, the number of job seekers selected via the NCS portal surged by 53 per cent to reach 8.72 million, compared to 5.72 million in FY23.

The ET quoted a senior government official as saying, "The annual data for last year shows a surge in listing of jobs, which is a sign of a booming economy."

In 2023-24, the finance and insurance sector recorded the highest number of vacancies at 4.66 million, up from 1.99 million in 2022-23. This was followed by 1.44 million openings in operations and support roles in FY24, a significant increase from 0.37 million in FY23, according to the ET report.

Additionally, the civil and construction sector saw 1.17 million vacancies (compared to 9,396 in the previous year), while other service activities had 1.07 million openings (up from 0.35 million). The manufacturing sector also experienced growth, with 0.68 million vacancies compared to 0.11 million in the previous year, the ET report showed.

According to the official government data, there were 6.88 million job postings for individuals with a 12th pass qualification, 2.70 million for those with a 10th pass or lower qualification, 0.73 million for graduates, 0.40 million for ITI and diploma holders, and 60,531 for postgraduates and above. This data suggests that there is a higher demand for jobs that require lower skill levels and offer lower pay, according to the report by ET.