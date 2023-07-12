Home / India News / School bus overturns in Jaisalmer, 30 children injured, staffer dead

School bus overturns in Jaisalmer, 30 children injured, staffer dead

The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer/Jodhpur
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said.

He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur while some were admitted to a local medical facility.

Chand further said that the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals.

The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver was also injured in the accident, he added.

Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.

Topics :rajasthanSchool bus attackBusesBus accident

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

