Chandrayaan-3: Tremendous excitement across the country, Science Min says

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by ISRO on Friday at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. It is India's third lunar mission aimed to conduct in-situ scientific experiments

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota on Friday. ISRO has already concluded its launch rehearsal for Chandrayaan-3, the preparation process lasting 24 hours. 

ISRO integrated Chandrayaan-3 with Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) on July 5 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Chandrayaan-3 will launch on Friday, July 14, at 2:35 pm. This is a follow-up mission of Chandrayaan-2 that crashed on the Moon's surface in September 2019 due to some technical glitches.

World's waiting for Chandrayan-3 success: Jitendra Singh

The Minister of State for Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is important for India and the world.

According to Singh, once the Chandrayaan-3 rover, which has six wheels, lands successfully, it is expected to work for 14 days on the moon. The rover is built with multiple cameras that will share images with us.

Singh also recalled the Chandrayaan-1 success that discovered the presence of water on the moon, which was a new revelation for the world. Even the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was fascinated with the discovery and used the insights for their future experiments.

Singh further said that Chandrayaan-3 will operate at the next level, and there is tremendous excitement across the country about the mission. 

Unlike Chandrayaan-2, ISRO has made some significant changes to increase the robustness of the lander. All the modifications are subject to ground tests and simulations through test beds.

Elaborating on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the technology minister says the mission has three primary objectives, namely, 
a) to demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface 
b) to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and 
c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

