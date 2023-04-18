Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station



According to the Department of Science and Technology, scientists have also studied the characteristics of the plasma wave, which play a crucial role in the precipitation of killer electrons, which are hazardous to space-borne instruments/ technology. Electromagnetic Ion Cyclotron (EMIC) waves, which are a form of plasma waves, have now been identified by scientists in Maitri, the Indian Antarctic station.



Scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), an autonomous institute of DST analysed data that was collected by the Induction Coil Magnetometer data, which is installed at the Indian Antarctic station in Maitri. The data was collected between 2011-2017 and it brought out different aspects of the EMIC waves. The scientists also found the location where the waves were generated in space. They also suggested that the lower-frequency waves adjust the higher-frequency waves. According to the report, the study can help in determining the impact of energetic particles in the radiation belts on low-orbiting satellites.



The study of the plasma waves helps in providing information on areas/regions that are inaccessible, transporting mass and energy across regions, and how the waves interact with the charged particles. Over 99 per cent of the matter in the visible universe consists of plasma, which also includes the sun, solar wind, the interplanetary medium, the near-Earth region, the magnetosphere, and the upper part of the atmosphere.