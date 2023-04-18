Home / India News / Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

According to the report, the study can help in determining the impact of energetic particles in the radiation belts on low-orbiting satellites

BS Web Team New Delhi
Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electromagnetic Ion Cyclotron (EMIC) waves, which are a form of plasma waves, have now been identified by scientists in Maitri, the Indian Antarctic station. 
According to the Department of Science and Technology, scientists have also studied the characteristics of the plasma wave, which play a crucial role in the precipitation of killer electrons, which are hazardous to space-borne instruments/ technology.

According to the report, the study can help in determining the impact of energetic particles in the radiation belts on low-orbiting satellites.  
Scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), an autonomous institute of DST analysed data that was collected by the Induction Coil Magnetometer data, which is installed at the Indian Antarctic station in Maitri. The data was collected between 2011-2017 and it brought out different aspects of the EMIC waves. The scientists also found the location where the waves were generated in space. They also suggested that the lower-frequency waves adjust the higher-frequency waves.

Over 99 per cent of the matter in the visible universe consists of plasma, which also includes the sun, solar wind, the interplanetary medium, the near-Earth region, the magnetosphere, and the upper part of the atmosphere.
The study of the plasma waves helps in providing information on areas/regions that are inaccessible, transporting mass and energy across regions, and how the waves interact with the charged particles. 

One such wave which was observed in the magnetosphere is the EMIC wave that can resonate with the electrons with a wide energy range --- from 500 keV to hundreds of MeV, and make them precipitate in a high-latitude atmosphere.
The Department of Science and Technology also added that such studies are crucial in improving the understanding o EMIC wave modulation and how they interact with energetic particles. 

Topics :ScientistsBS Web ReportsAntarcticascience & technology

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Also Read

Missing female scientists and reforming the creaking policy machine

Railways to renovate 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Debris of Chinese rocket to fall back on Earth this weekend: Report

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

IIT Madras generates power from sea waves, aims to go commercial by 2024

Balakot ops showed air power effectiveness in no war, no peace: IAF chief

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs: Govt

Delhi HC grants MeitY time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms

Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect to become operational from Jul 3 in GIFT City

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story