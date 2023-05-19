Home / India News / Scindia discusses manpower planning for peak season with airport operators

Scindia discusses manpower planning for peak season with airport operators

Representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also participated in the meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Scindia discusses manpower planning for peak season with airport operators

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a follow-up meeting with representatives of airlines and airport operators to discuss airport-wise infrastructure and manpower planning for the upcoming peak travel season.

"All players are committed towards ensuring smooth processing for passengers at all 5 touchpoints at major metro airports. The seamless point-to-point operations exercise, along with the usage of #DigiYatra, will be key in ensuring minimum queues & maximum efficiency at airports," he said in a series of tweets.

The discussions with the stakeholders also focused on airport-wise infrastructure and manpower planning for the long term as well.

Representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) also participated in the meeting.

"...held a follow-up meeting with airlines, airport operators, @AAI_Official, & BCAS to discuss airport-wise infrastructure & manpower planning for the upcoming peak season, as well as for the long term," the minister said.

This is the second meeting held by Scindia with the stakeholders in less than 10 days as the government works on ways to ensure that there is no congestion at major airports.

At the first meeting on May 12, the ministry asked airport operators to do a thorough internal analysis of their throughput and space requirements, among other factors to ensure there is no clogging at any points.

Also Read

MoCA to reduce peak hour flights to manage congestion at Delhi airport

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

US govt working on new regulations for airline cancellations, delays

Genestrings ramps up manpower at Delhi airport for Covid-19 tests

Uncertainty remains over revival of Jet Airways as certificate expires

98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh

Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO

Lawmakers introduce legislation in US Cong to protect documented dreamers

Delhi Metro starts special drive to clear encroachment outside 11 stations

Topics :AviationCivil Aviation MinistryJyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story