Home / India News / Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

Associations of media persons demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Associations of mediapersons on Thursday demanded a probe into the allegations that Delhi Police personnel roughed up a female journalist covering the wrestlers' protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

In a joint statement, the Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Club of India demand a probe into the matter and said strict action should be taken the erring police personnel for their treatment of journalist Sakshi Joshi.

Joshi has alleged she was "manhandled" by Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar where she was covering the protests by the wrestlers demanding action against WFI chief Singh.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the alleged roughing up of Joshi by Delhi Police.

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday night when AAP leaders brought folding beds to the protest site.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

"Sufficient women officers were on duty during the night. On the medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the night scuffle," Delhi Police said on Twitter giving an update on the incident at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

Also Read

IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest

SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians

Re-examine rape complaint against Vijayvargiya, others: SC tells court

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

Delhi records fresh 199 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 7.07%

Patna High Court orders stay on Bihar govt's caste-based survey

Topics :Jantar MantarJournalistDelhi PoliceProtest

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story