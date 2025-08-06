Home / India News / Search for missing people resumes in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali village

Search for missing people resumes in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali village

At least 60 people are said to have gone missing, but the number is likely higher, as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair in Dharali village when the tragedy struck

Uttarkashi cloudburst, SDRF rescue, cloudburst
Nearly half of the picturesque Dharali village was ravaged by the flash flood on Tuesday afternoon. (Image: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain continued to pound Uttarkashi as rescuers resumed their operations on Wednesday in Dharali, searching for flash flood victims amid the rubble.

Nearly half of the picturesque Dharali village was ravaged by the flash flood on Tuesday afternoon.

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates 

ALSO READ: 4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

  Four deaths have so far been confirmed in the flash flood, which followed a cloudburst. Around 130 people have been evacuated to safety.

Not a single body has yet been retrieved from the rubble.

The Indian Army has deployed its MI-17 and Chinook helicopters to look for the stranded.

At least 60 people are said to have gone missing, but the number is likely higher, as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair in Dharali village when the tragedy struck.

The missing also include 11 soldiers, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said.

Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 Raj Rif, is leading the relief and rescue operations with a 150-soldier team.

Despite its soldiers going missing and its base being hit, the team is working with full courage and determination, Shrivastava said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maoist with ₹15 lakh bounty killed in gunfight with security forces: Police

SC slams high court judge's 'shocking' logic, bars him from criminal cases

Head of Sambhal's Jama Masjid Management booked for violating orders

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Kartavya Bhavan inauguration

Maharashtra women's commission calls for POSH audits at workplaces

Topics :heavy rainsRainfallUttarakhandmonsoons

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story