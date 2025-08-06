Search for missing people resumes in Uttarkashi's flood-hit Dharali village

Heavy rain continued to pound Uttarkashi as rescuers resumed their operations on Wednesday in Dharali, searching for flash flood victims amid the rubble.

Nearly half of the picturesque Dharali village was ravaged by the flash flood on Tuesday afternoon.

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates

Four deaths have so far been confirmed in the flash flood, which followed a cloudburst. Around 130 people have been evacuated to safety.

Not a single body has yet been retrieved from the rubble.