Maharashtra women's commission calls for POSH audits at workplaces

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has expressed concern over the ineffective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act, and proposed mandatory POSH audits in all offices.

In a video message on X, the commission's chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, said she observed during her recent state-wide visits that while Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been constituted in many workplaces as mandated by the law, they often exist only on paper.

"There is a serious lack of awareness among committee members about their rights, responsibilities and the legal framework, leaving women employees feeling unsafe despite the existence of these committees," she said.