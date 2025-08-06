Home / India News / Maharashtra women's commission calls for POSH audits at workplaces

'Such audits would ensure that workplaces are not only legally compliant but also provide a genuinely safe environment for women employees,' said Rupali Chakankar, commissioner chairperson

Sexual harassment, harassment
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has expressed concern over the ineffective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act, and proposed mandatory POSH audits in all offices.

In a video message on X, the commission's chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, said she observed during her recent state-wide visits that while Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been constituted in many workplaces as mandated by the law, they often exist only on paper. 

Maharashtra agro corp to set up units to manage farmers' crop surplus 

"There is a serious lack of awareness among committee members about their rights, responsibilities and the legal framework, leaving women employees feeling unsafe despite the existence of these committees," she said.

To address these concerns, the commission has submitted a proposal to the Minister for Women and Child Development, demanding the issuance of a government resolution (GR) mandating regular audits of POSH compliance, Chakankar said. 

"A POSH audit should be treated with the same importance as a financial or fire safety audit," she said.

"Such audits would ensure that workplaces are not only legally compliant but also provide a genuinely safe environment for women employees," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Workplace POSH ActMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

