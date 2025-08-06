Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Kartavya Bhavan inauguration

Traffic in Central Delhi will be affected on August 6, between 5 pm and 9 pm, at and around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon due to a special event at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory posted on its X account on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path around 12.15 pm on August 6. This will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister and a public programme around 6.30 pm.

Avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road

Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid areas surrounding:

Janpath,

Mansingh Road,

Maulana Azad Road,

Rajendra Prasad Road,

Kartavya Path, and

C-Hexagon, during the specified time.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the Pragati Maidan tunnels leading towards India Gate.