Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Kartavya Bhavan inauguration

Areas in New Delhi, around Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Kartavya Path, and C-Hexagon will be affected between 5 pm and 9 pm on Wednesday

Traffic jam, Traffic
No parking or stopping will be allowed around these areas. (Representative Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Traffic in Central Delhi will be affected on August 6, between 5 pm and 9 pm, at and around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon due to a special event at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory posted on its X account on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path around 12.15 pm on August 6. This will be followed by an address by the Prime Minister and a public programme around 6.30 pm.

Avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road

Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid areas surrounding:

  • Janpath,
  • Mansingh Road,
  • Maulana Azad Road,
  • Rajendra Prasad Road,
  • Kartavya Path, and
  • C-Hexagon, during the specified time.

Motorists were also advised to avoid the Pragati Maidan tunnels leading towards India Gate.  ALSO READ: The solution to urban congestion is mass transit systems, not more roads

No parking or stopping will be allowed around these areas. The traffic police added that the vehicles found parked will be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and unlawful behaviour. The towed vehicles will be parked in front of the Bhairo Mandir on Bhairo Marg, the police added.

List of diversion points released

Urging commuters to use public transport to ease congestion, the police released a list of diversion points to help them plan their journeys. The traffic police also advised those heading to airports, railway stations, or bus terminals to plan their routes.

Multiple traffic police personnel will be deployed along the identified routes from 3 pm onwards to manage vehicular movement, DCP (Traffic), New Delhi district, Rajeev Kumar told news agency PTI.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

