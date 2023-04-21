Home / India News / Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists

Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists

A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts

Jammu
Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists.

"The operation is still in progress," sources said.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.

--IANS

sq/sha

Topics :Indian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Also Read

2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri

Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

J&K L-G announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims

Death toll in Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to seven

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

Celebrate rule of law or despair its demise? Sibal on Naroda Gam acquittals

Gold sales may fall 20% on Akshay Tritiya as rising prices hit demand

India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

Major defence collab in work to make modern equipment in India: US official

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story