Home / India News / Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

The Northern Command said in a tweet that he was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve

Poonch/Jammu
Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that necessary action is underway against the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district that left five soldiers dead.

A massive search operation to track down the terrorists is underway in Bhata Dhurian following the ambush on the army vehicle carrying fruits and other items to a border village for an Iftar that was to be hosted by the Rashtriya Rifles unit on Thursday evening, officials said.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army's Northern Command shared Lt Gen Dwivedi's visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and his interaction with the surivor of the terror attack.

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdrNC interacted with the survivor of the 20 Apr 23 #Poonch incident at Command Hospital #Udhampur and assured that necessary action is underway, read the tweet accompanied by two pictures of the soldier.

The Northern Army Commander on Saturday visited the attack site at Bhata Dhurian, an area that is a preferred infiltration route for terrorists from across the Line of Control because of its topography, dense forest cover and natural caves.

Dwivedi reviewed the security in the border area and the ongoing combing operation to track down the terrorists.

The Northern Command said in a tweet that he was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve.

While the search operation is underway amid a high alert in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the traffic on Rajouri-Poonch highway was restored on Sunday morning after remaining suspended since Thursday evening, the officials said.

They said traffic was earlier diverted to other routes to secure the highway which connects the twin border districts with Jammu.

The officials said around 14-16 people have been detained for questioning.

"Among those rounded up are two couples from Degwar in Poonch - Iqbal and his wife Mudifa and Salam Din and his wife Rashida," an official source said, adding further investigation is on.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Sources earlier said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by a group of three to four terrorists.

The attackers possibly spent more than a year in Rajouri and Poonch and had adequate knowledge of the terrain, they added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF) is said to be active in the area and its "commander", Rafiq Ahmed alias Rafiq Nayi, hails from the region.

Currently, three-four terrorist groups are active in the region of Rajouri and Poonch, the sources said.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir politicsJammu Kashmir crisisJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Also Read

Cross-border infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Rodewal Gurudwara cleric unfolds Amritpal Singh's whereabouts before arrest

As summer intentifies, UP scales up beer production amidst increased demand

Top headlines: Amritpal arrested, Reliance withdraws RNEL merger proposal

UP govt directs all depts to deal with heat wave, ensure ample water supply

Over 62,016 ha forest land diverted, 1.95 mn trees cut for Odisha projects

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story