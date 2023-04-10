Home / India News / Sec 144 in Jamshedpur after clashes over desecration of religious flag

Sec 144 in Jamshedpur after clashes over desecration of religious flag

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said

Jamshedpur
Sec 144 in Jamshedpur after clashes over desecration of religious flag

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, after alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials said.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening, they said.

Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha, said.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

SSP Prabhat Kumar said adequate police force has been deployed at Shastrinagar to maintain law and order.

The situation is under control and the warring groups have been dispersed We have also taken a few persons into custody, he said.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot.

Topics :Ram Navami clashesJharkhand

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Also Read

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP

Ram Navami violence: Security beefed up in Nalanda, police say over 50 held

Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri

Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

Backstabbers cannot carry forward Balasaheb's legacy: Sibal slams Shinde

India pauses trade talks with UK, asks to condemn Sikh extremists: Report

All you need to know about Amul-Nandini controversy in poll-bound Karnataka

Chhattisgarh: VHP calls for state bandh after communal clash in Biranpur

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story