Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am

General News
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

Topics :EarthquakeMizoram

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

Also Read

Third earthquake in 2 days hits Nicobar Island at magnitude of 4.6

Govt invites EOIs for Rs 41,000 cr port project in Great Nicobar Island

Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC

After 4.1, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes Nicobar Island

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

Amit Shah to visit Arunachal today, interact with ITBP personnel in Kbithoo

Latest LIVE news: Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

Bengaluru can't manage tech for MNCs, SVB crisis if it's stuck in traffic

Top Headlines: Home loan rates to get dearer, Covid-19 tests up 84% & more

Third earthquake in 2 days hits Nicobar Island at magnitude of 4.6

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story