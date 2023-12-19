Home / India News / Section 144 in Manipur's Churachandpur district following fresh violence

Section 144 in Manipur's Churachandpur district following fresh violence

Various parts of the northeastern state have been rocked by ethnic strife since May this year

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Churachandpur (Manipur)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Manipur government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for two months in Churachandpur district following fresh violence, according to an official order.

Various parts of the northeastern state have been rocked by ethnic strife since May this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Incidents of sporadic violence were reported from several places in Churachandpur district, especially in Thingkangphai village, on Monday.

"There are still chances of breach of peace due to the confrontation between the two groups of people and the situation is still tense," the district magistrate said in an order.

The prohibitory orders prohibiting gathering of five or more people and carrying arms were imposed on Monday and it would be in force till February 18, 2024.

All efforts have been made by law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the affected areas, District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Also Read

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Curfew in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh to be lifted today from 9 am to 1 pm

Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

49 Oppn MPs including Tharoor, Abdullah, & others suspended from LS

Parl security breach: Accused created 7-8 member WhatsApp group to plan

Not good for democracy: Kharge on suspension of MPs from Parliament

EU disappointed over India's 'right' to approach WTO's body in ICT case

TN rains: Measures for rescue, relief operation carried out, says Stalin

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ManipurManipur govtviolence

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story