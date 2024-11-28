Security forces conduct search operation in Manipur, install 94 checkpoints

Security forces conducted extensive search operations in various vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts in Manipur, the state police confirmed on Thursday.

The police ensured safe movement of various vehicles carrying essential items, providing a security convoy to vulnerable areas.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts," said Manipur police in a post on X.

The post added, "Movement of 262 and 336 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles."

The security forces also installed 94 checkpoints in various districts to strengthen security in the region.

"A total of 94 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State," read the X post.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency registered a case in connection with the recent violence in Jiribam along with two other cases, on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Acting swiftly on the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' directions to bring the culprits to book expeditiously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur," a statement by the NIA said.

The incident took place on November 11 when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra Police Station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter. The police and CRPF personnel of Borobekra PS retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies, according to the statement.

Meanwhile in Parliament, Congress seeks to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, urging the government to "take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice."

"It is to be noted that the (Manipur) conflict has led to several fatalities, mass displacement, and widespread destruction since last year. Allegations against the state administration include bias in handling the conflict and inadequate response to escalating tensions. The role of armed groups and the circulation of inflammatory content have further deepened mistrust between people," the notice by the Congress MP mentioned

The notice further read, "This House must urgently address the deteriorating conditions in Manipur, demand accountability, and push for immediate measures to restore peace and justice. The escalating violence endangers the state's social fabric and India's democratic values.