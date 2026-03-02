Security tightened after protests in parts of Delhi over Khamenei's killing

Security was heightened across several parts of the national capital following protests and gatherings held to mourn the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, police said on Sunday.

Additional police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas, particularly around diplomatic missions and localities with significant Shia populations as a precautionary measure.

Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the US. State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an air strike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.

Visuals showed groups of people outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi, where a meeting was scheduled to mark Khamenei's death.

Some protesters were also seen raising slogans in parts of Jor Bagh, expressing grief over the Iranian leader's death. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure law and order. "We have deployed additional forces as a precautionary step. The situation is peaceful and under control. We are monitoring social media and ground inputs closely," the officer said. Barricades were placed in certain stretches near the protest sites to regulate movement, and local police teams were assisted by paramilitary personnel in maintaining vigil. Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India on Sunday to express outrage and grief over the death of Khamenei.