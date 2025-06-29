Home / India News / Seek forgiveness from devotees, tender apology for Puri stampede: Odisha CM

He also said that security lapses behind the incident will be probed and those found guilty would face stringent action

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Puri
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead.

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow, Majhi said in a post on X. 

 

This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible, Majhi said. 

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

