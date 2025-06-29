Seek forgiveness from devotees, tender apology for Puri stampede: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead.

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow, Majhi said in a post on X.