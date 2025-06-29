Home / India News / Karnataka minister orders crackdown on overcharging autos in Bengaluru

Karnataka minister orders crackdown on overcharging autos in Bengaluru

The minister said permits of such autos should be cancelled and cases registered against the violators

autos, autos Bengaluru, autos in Karnataka
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the Transport Commissioner to take strict action against app-based and other autorickshaws in Bengaluru. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the Transport Commissioner to take strict action against app-based and other autorickshaws in Bengaluru that charge fares above the government-fixed rates, calling the practice a "daylight robbery".

The minister said permits of such autos should be cancelled and cases registered against the violators. "If there is a complaint from passengers about overcharging, cancellation of the journey if the higher fare is not paid, immediate action should be taken and the permit of such autos should be cancelled and a case should be registered," Reddy said in his letter to the Transport Commissioner, on June 28.

"For example: On June 18, 2025, Rapido Auto App charged Rs. 100.89 per km, while Auto O App charged Rs. 184.19 for a 4 km journey. This kind of daylight robbery from the public is unforgivable, strict action should be taken urgently."  There have been complaints from commuters about rising auto fares. The meter fare is fixed at Rs 30 for the first 1.9 km, and Rs 15 for every additional kilometre.

The Minister noted that although the Transport department has already registered cases against auto drivers for refusing rides and demanding excess fares, complaints from the public continue to pour in.

He has also attached copies of mobile phone screenshots shared by denizens, highlighting instances of overcharging and urged officials to take appropriate action.

"It has been directed to immediately formulate an effective action plan to protect the interest of the public and take stern action against the guilty auto drivers/owners," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KarnatakaAutoBengaluru

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

