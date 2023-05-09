Home / India News / Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague on Tuesday.

The Congress leader also categorically denied Gehlot's charges during his speech on Sunday that the MLAs who rebelled against him in 2020 had taken money from the BJP and they should return the money to Amit Shah.

Pilot, Gehlot's former deputy, also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues of corruption.

After listening to the chief minister's speech in Dholpur, it seems the CM's leader is not Sonia Gandhi, his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Pilot told reporters.

Addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, Gehlot claimed that he survived the 2020 revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

Pilot also said it is wrong to make allegations against own (Congress) leaders.

it is condemnable. I categorically deny false and baseless allegations, he said.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Pilot, Raje keep suspense quotient up in Rajasthan's political soap

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft

India taking various measures to encourage energy transition: BEE DG

Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

Foreigners feel more welcomed in India than Indians in their country: Study

SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC stay order on 'The Kerala Story'

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

Topics :Ashok GehlotSachin Pilot

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story