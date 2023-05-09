Home / India News / Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

The penalties were imposed in two parts in accordance with separate sections of the law. Rs 200 crore and Rs 2 crore were thus imposed on Amazon

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered a stay on the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order asking Amazon to pay a penalty of Rs 202 crore for buying a 49 per cent stake in a Future Group entity in 2019, a report published in The Economic Times (ET) has said.
Justice Dinesh Maheshwari chaired the SC bench in the case, taking note of the totality of the situation, he ordered, “It is considered appropriate and hence provided that no coercive steps shall be taken in relation to the notice dated April 25 against the appellant (Amazon) until the next date of hearing on July 17."

At first, the CCI had approved Amazon's 49 per cent acquisition of Future Coupons (FCPL). However, upon a review of the matter, allegations were made against Amazon and it was found that information was concealed while seeking a regulatory nod for the deal.
This resulted in CCI slapping a Rs 202 crore penalty on the e-commerce firm for its inability to come clean on the actual scope and the purpose of the deal.

The order directed Amazon to pay the penalty amount by mid-February 2022. The penalties were imposed in two parts in accordance with separate sections of the law. Rs 200 crore and Rs 2 crore were thus imposed on Amazon.
The Future Group and Amazon have locked horns in courts since October 2020. It started when Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator ordered FRL which restrained it from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail, the ET report said.

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Future Group trying to stall proceedings amid legal row with Amazon: SC

Like Google, Apple may now be asked by CCI to change app store policy

Delhi HC rejects Future Group's plea to terminate arbitration before SIAC

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Foreigners feel more welcomed in India than Indians in their country: Study

SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC stay order on 'The Kerala Story'

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

Injured mountaineer Maloo to be flown to Delhi as his infection grows

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

Topics :Supreme CourtBS Web ReportsAmazon IndiaAmazonCompetition Commission of IndiaCCIFuture Group Future Retail

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story