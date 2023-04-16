Seizures total Rs 170 cr since announcement of Karnataka poll dates: EC

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling more than Rs 170 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The total confiscations amounting to Rs 170.27 crore include Rs 71 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 29 crore, freebies worth Rs 19 crore, and drugs worth Rs 13 crore, the office of Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer said.

As many as 1,410 FIRs have been registered with regard to the seizures.

It is to be noted that the seized items before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore between March 9 to March 27.

The state goes to the polls in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.