Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav remembered the former deputy chief minister of Bihar as a "struggling and hardworking leader".



West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief also paid her tributes. Taking to X platform, she said, "Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. May the departed soul rest in peace."

Politicians across party lines mourned the stalwart leader, once the BJP's best-known face in Bihar.Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited him for the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. He said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji, my valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades. He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. "I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti,' read a rough translation of the post by Shah.

