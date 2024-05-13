Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Mumbai; businesses, life disrupted

[This report has been updated]



Rains and strong gusts swept through various areas of Mumbai, disrupting daily routine as flight and train operations were temporarily suspended, and property was damaged in certain pockets of the country's financial capital.

Three people were reportedly killed and over 59 injured when strong winds caused a billboard to fall flat on a petrol station in Ghatkopar. The station stands on police land and retails Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited fuel.

"Approximately 50-60 individuals are still believed to be trapped," Mumbai Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily suspended due to low visibility and gusty winds.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai witnessed 15 flight diversions as operations were temporarily disrupted for over an hour.

The India Meteorological Department Mumbai had issued a ‘nowcast warning’ forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.







“Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hours,” the airport said in a statement.

For the ongoing summer schedule, the airport records around 951 air traffic movements daily.

Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

The airport recorded an average delay of 26 minutes and 75 minutes for arrivals and departures respectively, data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

Last week, the Mumbai airport completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance. Two runways of the airport were closed for a six-hour period on May 9 for maintenance work.

Adani group-owned Mumbai airport saw a footfall of 52.8 million passengers in the financial year 2024, a 16 per cent increase in passenger traffic from 43.9 million in FY23.

Disruption to Daily Life, Businesses

In another incident, the lift of a car park collapsed in Wadala, severely injuring multiple individuals.

The line 7 metro operations were briefly and partially (between Gundavali and Aarey Road) disrupted for 20 minutes, according to a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority spokesperson. The services were halted due to an electricity supply disruption caused by a banner flying into the overhead wires.

Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent due to strong winds.

Gusty winds and rains were recorded in parts of the city such as Dadar, Kurla, Mahim, Worli, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Vikhroli, while other parts of south Mumbai witnessed drizzles.

Towns such as Thane, Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar received moderate showers with gusty winds.

With inputs from PTI