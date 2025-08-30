Seven members of family killed as landslide flattens house in J&K's Reasi

Seven members of a family were killed when a landslide struck a house in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, officials said.
The landslide was triggered by heavy rains in Badder village of Mahore, and all seven bodies have been recovered, the officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad (38), his wife Wazira Begum (35) and their sons Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohd Mustafa (11), Mohd Adil (8), Mohd Mubarak (6) and Mohd Wasim (5).
Officials said Nazir and his family were asleep when their house on a hill slope came under the debris brought down by the landslide, burying them alive.
The locals frantically searched the debris and were later joined by police, but only managed to pull out the bodies. Moderate to heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
