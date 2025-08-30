Home / India News / Delhi to see more rain, IMD issues flood alerts for Himachal, Uttarakhand

Delhi to see more rain, IMD issues flood alerts for Himachal, Uttarakhand

The capital recorded its wettest August in 15 years with nearly 400 mm of rainfall, while northern states brace for heavy showers and flood risks

Delhi Rains, Rain
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the coming week | Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi witnessed a pleasant Saturday following strong rains on Friday night, bringing relief from humid conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain partly cloudy today with the possibility of very light to light rain, and thundershowers later in the afternoon or evening.

Weather forecast for today

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 32-34 degrees Celsius, while yesterday's minimum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecast to blow north-easterly at 10–15 kmph in the morning, shifting to a south-easterly direction with a speed of 15–20 kmph through the afternoon and evening.
A marked fall of 2–5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature was recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing it down to 30–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, below normal for this time of year.
 
The city’s air quality improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category, with the AQI standing at 71 on Saturday morning.

Delhi logs wettest August in 15 years

So far this month, the capital has received 399.8 mm of rain, the highest since 2010, surpassing last year’s 390.3 mm. Delhi has seen 14 rainy days this August, with two more days to go for the month. 

Heavy rainfall and flash flood risks in northern states

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the coming week. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy showers till September 2. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on specific days. 
  Warnings have been issued for moderate to high flash flood risks in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmour districts, as well as Uttarakhand’s Almora, Bageswar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maratha quota: Protest enters second day as Jarange continues fast

Three dead, two missing as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Ramban

Six dead, 11 missing as cloudbursts trigger landslides in Uttarakhand

Himachal directs companies to spend CSR funds within state: Minister

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoonrainsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story