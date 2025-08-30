Delhi to see more rain, IMD issues flood alerts for Himachal, Uttarakhand

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Saturday following strong rains on Friday night, bringing relief from humid conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain partly cloudy today with the possibility of very light to light rain, and thundershowers later in the afternoon or evening.

Weather forecast for today

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 32-34 degrees Celsius, while yesterday's minimum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecast to blow north-easterly at 10–15 kmph in the morning, shifting to a south-easterly direction with a speed of 15–20 kmph through the afternoon and evening.

A marked fall of 2–5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature was recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing it down to 30–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, below normal for this time of year.

The city’s air quality improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category, with the AQI standing at 71 on Saturday morning. Delhi logs wettest August in 15 years ALSO READ: Delhi records wettest August in 15 years with 399.8 mm rainfall, shows data So far this month, the capital has received 399.8 mm of rain, the highest since 2010, surpassing last year’s 390.3 mm. Delhi has seen 14 rainy days this August, with two more days to go for the month. Heavy rainfall and flash flood risks in northern states The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the coming week. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy showers till September 2. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on specific days.