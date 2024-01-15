Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ram mandir inauguration updates: As the country gears up to witness the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple, the Haryana government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22 to mark the auspicious day.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that the state would observe a 'dry day' to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla that will be held at Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Khattar said, "I had been getting requests from people to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state. Shops selling any kind of liquor or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day."

A total of seven BJP-ruled states have declared a dry day on the occasion. The BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh have already announced a ban on liquor sale on the day.

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration



The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Amrit Mahotsav will be in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.