Several trains stuck as locals block tracks at Murarai station in Birbhum

The blockade disrupted services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line with several long-distance trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, stuck, they said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Train services were affected as locals blocked the railway tracks at Murarai station in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The blockade disrupted services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line with several long-distance trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, stuck, they said.

Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station.

Efforts were on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade and resume services at the earliest, officials said.

Topics :West BengalTrainsVande Bharat Express

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

