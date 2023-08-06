Several trains stuck as locals block tracks at Murarai station in Birbhum

Train services were affected as locals blocked the railway tracks at Murarai station in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The blockade disrupted services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line with several long-distance trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, stuck, they said.

Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station.

Efforts were on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade and resume services at the earliest, officials said.