Home / India News / Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said

Press Trust of India Imphal
Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added | File photo

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at Langol Games village as a mob went on a rampage, they said.

Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

A 45-year-old man was shot during the violence. He was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present, officials said.

The situation improved on Sunday morning, but restrictions remained in place, they said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire, they said, adding that firefighters doused the blaze.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

Also Read

Union minister RK Ranjan's house torched in Manipur as violence intensifies

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide in Ramban area, advisory issued

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Dehradun village, people shifted

Hizbul affiliated terrorist arrested by UP ATS from J-K's Anantnag district

ASI begins survey at Gyanvapi mosque, possibility of radar usage likely

Topics :ManipurviolenceImphal

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story