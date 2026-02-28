Several UAE-bound flights from India cancelled as US-Israel strike Iran

Several UAE-bound flights from all acorss the country were cancelled following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday, airport officials said.

SpiceJet flight SG 51 to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 8:30 pm, as well as Air India Express flight IX 283 from Pune to Abu Dhabi, slated to depart at 9:05 pm, were cancelled, they said.

IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, scheduled to arrive at 10.30 pm on Saturday and depart at 12.30 am on Sunday also stood cancelled, the officials added.

Passengers have been duly informed by the respective airlines, they said.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. 12 international flights cancelled, Chennai Airport issues advisory As many as 12 flights belonging to several airlines bound for various international destinations have been cancelled following the conflict in the Middle East, airport authorities said on Saturday. The Chennai Airport issued an advisory instructing passengers bound for overseas destinations, particularly via the Middle Eastern countries, to check with their respective airlines on their journey.

"As many as 12 flights to be operated later in the day and Sunday have been cancelled. Some of the aircraft belonging to Oman Air, Akasa Air, Air India Express, IndiGo, Gulf Air bound for various destinations, including Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi are cancelled," airport authorities said on Saturday. In an update, Chennai Airport said, as per the information available, flights of Etihad and Emirates for Saturday (February 28) and Sunday (March 1) have also been cancelled. "Owing to airspace closures over parts of the Middle Eastern countries, select international services may encounter delays or routing adjustments. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates," the advisory from the Chennai Airport said.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Iran responded, targeting Israel with missiles and drones and also striking US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Jaipur airport warns passengers of possible delays The Jaipur International Airport has issued an advisory, warning passengers of possible delays and rerouting of certain international flights due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces. In the advisory, the airport authorities said some international services may be impacted and advised passengers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. "Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, certain international flights may experience delays or rerouting," the advisory stated.