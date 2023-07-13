Home / India News / SGPC supplies essentials, food from langar to affected people in Himachal

SGPC supplies essentials, food from langar to affected people in Himachal

The SGPC secretary said medical teams in three ambulances from the Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital, Vallah, are also providing health services in different areas in Punjab

Press Trust of India Amritsar
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is helping people affected by floods by organising langars and providing necessary items through gurdwaras in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh also said food from langars and help is also being provided to people stranded at stations, including here, after train movement was affected due to floods, and to those whose house were damaged.

The SGPC secretary said medical teams in three ambulances from the Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital, Vallah, are also providing health services in different areas in Punjab.

He said that due to the floods, many devotees who went for paying obeisance at different the gurdwaras in Himachal Pradesh are stuck, and the SGPC is also working to help them.

Topics :Himachal PradeshDisaster management

