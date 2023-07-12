Home / India News / Isro eyes 29 primary, 16 auxiliary facilities for solid motor advancement

Isro eyes 29 primary, 16 auxiliary facilities for solid motor advancement

A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
SDSC-SHAR is responsible for the development of solid motors/segments for ISRO's launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
"It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity", the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.

Commencing the first phase of this initiative, today's inauguration unveiled five key facilities dedicated to solid propellant mixing, casting, machining, as well as the non-destructive testing of cast segments, it was stated.

Director of SDSC-SHAR, A Rajarajan, and Directors from other ISRO Centres/Units were present.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

