DMRC's QR based Travel app's download count crosses 175,000 mark

People are taking to technology to book Delhi Metro tickets as its newly launched mobile application has crossed over 1.75 lakh downloads, officials said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched 'DMRC TRAVEL' -- a dedicated mobile application for its passengers for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets for travelling across its network -- on June 30.

"A big thanks to the commuters who have made our journey incredible! We are thrilled to announce that the DMRC travel app has crossed 1.75 lakh downloads," the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro officials said this is a very good response since its launch on its regular corridors. The application was already available for Airport Express Line passengers.

"The response shows people are taking to technology to book tickets for the metro," a Delhi Metro official said.

About 70 per cent of commuters on Delhi Metro use metro smart cards for travelling on the network. Rest use tokens and now the new app, he said.

With this new mobile application, passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues, officials said.

Passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute, they said.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

