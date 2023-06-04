Home / India News / Shah appeals to lift NH-2 blockade in Manipur for supply of essential goods

Shah appeals to lift NH-2 blockade in Manipur for supply of essential goods

Posting a tweet on his official handle, Shah also asked members of the civil society to take the initiative in this context

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shah appeals to lift NH-2 blockade in Manipur for supply of essential goods

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades from National Highway-2 so that basic and essential goods such as food, medicines and fuel can reach the state.

Posting a tweet on his official handle, Shah also asked members of the civil society to take the initiative in this context.

"My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people," he said.

"I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus," he added.

Shah further said in his tweet, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Shah talks to Manipur leaders, announces compensation for riot victims

Govt says rescue operations concluded after worst train crash in decades

Change in electronic interlocking caused train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha train tragedy: Initial probe indicates flaws in signalling system

Rules to promote sustainability must for mitigating climate change: HP Guv

Over 7.4 mn QR code-based paper tickets sold, dip in sale of tokens: DMRC

Topics :Amit ShahManipurNational Highway

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story