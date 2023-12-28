Shah condoles death of Vijayakanth, says he inspired patriotism in people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of DMDK founder-leader and veteran Tamil actor Vijayakanth, and said he had inspired patriotism among people both through his onscreen and offscreen roles.

Vijayakanth had been ill and kept a low-profile for the past 4-5 years and his wife Premalatha formally took over the reins of DMDK on December 14 as general secretary.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of DMDK leader and respected film veteran Vijayakanth Ji. Affectionately referred to as the captain, Vijayakanth Ji inspired patriotism among people both through his onscreen and offscreen roles. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The 71-year-old DMDK leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor died in Chennai on Thursday following illness.