Home / India News / Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

Shah launches faster immigration clearance programme at 5 more airports

The special initiative was first rolled out at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in July 2024 and two months later launched in seven more airports

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP). (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which fast-tracks the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders, in five more airports.

The special initiative was first rolled out at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in July 2024 and two months later launched in seven more airports -- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad. Today, the FTI-TTP was launched in Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar.

"Fast Track Immigration: Trusted Traveller Programme makes immigration simpler, faster and hassle-free," the minister said at a special programme held virtually.

OCI card holders and Indian citizens travelling abroad will receive the maximum benefit under the programme, Shah said. So far, three lakh people have registered and 2.65 lakh availed the facility so far.

The programme ensures faster immigration clearance. Several thousand passengers have been granted faster immigration clearance through e-gates till now, officials added.

The FTI-TTP, aimed at facilitating international mobility with faster, smoother, secure immigration clearance, has been started for Indian nationals and OCI card holders on a gratis basis in the initial phase.

The FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the US that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in America in select airports, another official said.

The FTI-TTP will eventually be launched at 21 major airports in the country. Eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey. They will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

A traveller can avail the facility by applying through the government website www.ftittp.mha.gov.in and providing the required details, which will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration.

Approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics details at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The applicants need a minimum passport validity of at least six months.

The programme will be implemented in two phases -- Indian citizens and OCI cardholders in the first and foreign travellers in the second.

The Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for fast track immigration of various categories of travellers under this programme.

After necessary verification, a White List of 'Trusted Travellers' will be generated and fed for implementation through e-gates.

Once the genuine identity of the passenger is established and biometric authentication done, the e-gate will open automatically and immigration clearance will be deemed to have been granted.

The Union home ministry also shared a support help desk email ID -- india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Nepal Gen Z agitation rises to 30

Court reserves order on charge in land for job case against Lalu, others

Centre defers new exam guidelines for disabled students till Dec 31

Delhi court to rule on complaint against Sonia over voter list forgery

Sister of slain RJD leader demands arrest of killers, warns of protest

Topics :Amit ShahimmigrationAirports

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story