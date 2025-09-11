Home / India News / Court reserves order on charge in land for job case against Lalu, others

The CBI has charge sheeted former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in this case

gavel law cases
The court has reserved its order for October 13. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its order on the charge in the land for job case against former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Wednesday reserved an order after hearing arguments on behalf of the accused persons and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has charge sheeted former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in this case. It is alleged that jobs in the Railways were given in lieu of land.

The court has reserved its order for October 13.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh rebutted on behalf of the CBI. It was submitted by the CBI that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for Lalu Yadav and argued that the land for a job is a politically motivated case. "There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. The sale deeds show that lands were purchased for money."

Advocate Maninder Singh had submitted that there was no violation of any rule for appointment, and there were no jobs given for land.

It was also argued that there was no recommendation by the former Railway Minister for any candidate. "No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav."

The senior counsel further argued that there is no case of corruption made out, as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. "Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him."

It was also argued that no evidence to show that any land was taken for free. The land was purchased.

On August 28, the court heard the arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi

Earlier, on August 19, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. The counsel argued that buying land for money is not a crime. "No favour was given to any accused candidate, and these transactions are not connected."

Senior advocate had submitted that the CBI had to show that there was corruption and that the land sold was purchased for a consideration.

He had further submitted that all the due processes were followed by the applicants. "Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected," he added.

The court heard arguments on the framing of charges in a case against Lalu Prasad and his family. There are 99 accused in this case against whom the CBI filed charge sheets. The CBI has concluded its arguments on framing charges.

The CBI had filed charge sheets in this case, alleging that group D substitute jobs were given for the land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavrjdCBI

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

