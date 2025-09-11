Home / India News / Sister of slain RJD leader demands arrest of killers, warns of protest

Sister of slain RJD leader demands arrest of killers, warns of protest

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Aala Rai, was gunned down on Wednesday night in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, police said

According to Patna East Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar, Rai was ambushed by two assailants while returning home. Photo: ANI
Sheela Devi, sister of deceased Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for her brother's killing. She warned that family members would block roads and gherao the Chitragupta Nagar police station if the accused were not arrested.

"The incident happened around 9:00 PM. They shot him dead after firing multiple rounds. I appeal to the administration to arrest the accused. If there is no arrest, we will block the road and gherao the police station. We will not perform the last rites until arrests are made. My brother was innocent, and he was killed in cold blood. It was a planned murder," Devi told ANI.

According to Patna East Superintendent of Police (SP) Parichay Kumar, Rai was ambushed by two assailants while returning home.

"The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, who was currently living in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler. He stopped to buy food near his house when the criminals fired six rounds at him, causing him to collapse. The local police, just a few steps away, reached the spot soon after," the SP said.

Rai was rushed to PMCH, where doctors declared him dead. Police recovered six bullet shells from the scene. CCTV footage from the area confirmed the involvement of two assailants.

"The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business," the SP added.

A case has been registered, and the police are further investigating the matter.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

