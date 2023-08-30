Home / India News / Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Vaishno Devi ahead of release of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Vaishno Devi ahead of release of Jawan

A brief video on social media shows the actor at the shrine, accompanied by officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, policemen, and personal staff

Shah Rukh Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday night.

He offered prayers at the revered shrine in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the release of his film, Jawan.

An official said, "The superstar reached the base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately."

A brief video on social media shows the actor at the shrine, accompanied by officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, policemen, and personal staff.
 

This is Shah Rukh Khan's second visit to the Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor visited the shrine in December 2022, ahead of the release of his film Pathaan.

Jawan to be released on September 7

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone.

Set to release on September 7, it has been produced in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film's official prevue, "Jawan Prevue" was released in July, and it was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours after its release.

So far, Red Chillies Entertainment has released two songs. The trailer is scheduled to be released on August 31. 

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

